La nuova moda è prendere il sole nel c**o

Volete far scorta di energia, per avere la possibilità di vivere al massimo la giornata? Niente di meglio che prendere il sole al perineo, che è quella terra di nessuno, quel Deserto dei Tartari di buzzatiana memoria situato tra l’orifizio anale e il sesso. Questa sembra sia la nuova moda lanciata da Metaphysical Megan, una influencer che ha scoperto quanto il Butthole Sunning faccia benissimo a tutto.
Non è una tecnica inventata tanto per fare, si tratta proprio un’antica pratica taoista che pare aiuti l’induzione del sonno, nonché gigantesche ondate di creatività. Di base è un esercizio di adorazione del sole, che potete comodamente trovare nel libro The Tao of Sexology, the book of infinite wisdom del Dr. Stephen T. Chang. Siete attoniti, non ci credete? Guardate qui sotto.
🌞Perineum Sunning🌞 For the past few weeks I have included sunning my bum & yoni🌺 into my daily rising routine. • ☀️Many of you have been asking about the benefits of this practice: ⚡️30 seconds of sunlight on your butthole is the equivalent of a full day of sunlight with your clothes on!⚡️ Taught by @ra_of_earth & @certifiedhealthnut (This is an ancient Taoist practice that’s been around for a while!) Things I’ve noticed personally In my reality since I’ve implemented this: 🌞Surges of energy almost immediately! 🌞Better Sleep 🌞Better connection to my Sexual energy & control of my Life Force⚡️ 🌞So much Creativity flowing through my life!!🧡 🌞Attracting my desires & intentions with ease. 🌞Attracting soul tribe & people who are on the same frequency and wavelength as me. • ☀️I’m spending a maximum of 5 minutes in the morning doing this. @ra_of_earth teaches that 30 seconds is more than enough sunshine exposure down there! ☕️This is truly more energizing than slamming cups of coffee and is a great alternative to consuming neurotoxic coffee & caffeine that can disrupt your adrenal gland health.☕️ 🌞This is such a simple game changing practice!! ⚡️Try it out & let me know your experience⚡️ ☀️You can do this any time the sun is out… I prefer early in the morning!☀️ #NakedInNature
Megan spiega: “Nelle ultime settimane ho incluso nella mia routine giornaliera la pratica di prendere il sole nell’ano. Molti di voi mi hanno chiesto dei benefici di questa pratica: 30 secondi di lice solare nell’ano è l’equivalente di un’intera giornata al sole coi vestiti addosso.” – e ancora – “Ho notato che questa pratica dona immediatamente energia, mi fa dormire meglio, migliora la connessione con la mia energia sessuale e controlla la mia forza vitale, mi dona creatività, mi fa realizzare con più facilità i desideri, attrae persone che sono sulla mia stessa lunghezza d’onda. Lo faccio per 5 minuti al mattino ed è più energizzante rispetto alle tazzine di caffé”.
Va bene.
☀️Perineum Sunning PART 2☀️ 🍑I was recently interviewed for an article on this, so I thought I’d share more: Perineum sunning is an ancient Taoist practice that originated in the Far East. In Taoism, the perenium or Hui Yin is called the “Gate of Life and Death.” This is a gateway where energy enters & exits the body. I first learned about perineum sunning through my studies of Taoism and Tantric practices. Mantak Chia speaks about this in his work, as does my friend @ra_of_earth . 🍑The benefits of perineum sunning include: 🌞 •It brings in prana or solar energy from the sun into the organs within the body which strengthens the organs. 🌞 •Perineum sunning prevents against the leakage of chi or life force energy from the body. This in turn sustains health & longevity of the physical body. •Increases creativity and creative output. •Aids in a healthy libido & balanced sexual energy. •30 seconds of sunlight on the perineum is equivalent to being in the sun all day with your clothes on. •It regulates the circadian rhythm and promotes deeper sleep. •Grounds and connects you to the Earth. •Increases your personal magnetism and amplifies the auric field. •Better focus & mental stimulation. •Regulates hormone function in the sex organs. ⚡️ 🍑My experience with perineum sunning has been profound. I have been practicing this for a few months now. I start my day with 5 minutes of perineum sunning & feel energized for hours. I no longer rely on coffee for energy to start my day because I am getting my energy from the sun. I also am experiencing better sleep and require less sleep due to boost of overall energy. • 🍑I would highly recommend this to anyone who is seeking optimal health & wellness and to those looking to connect with their sexual energy in a balanced way. • 🍑The main advice I have that this practice is meant to be done in the time of 30 seconds to 5 minutes MAX in the sun. 🌞 •‼️‼️THE INTENTION OF THIS IS NOT TO TAN YOUR BUTTHOLE‼️‼️ • 🌞 Sunscreen is not required & all you really need is 30 seconds of sun exposure. The ideal hours of the day to do this are between 7-9 am. #ButtholeSunning #SexualHealing #TaoistPractices
Nella foto qui sopra, Megan ci tiene a precisare che la pratica non serve affatto per abbronzare l’orifizio anale, bensì per stare meglio con se stessi e con la propria energia, specie quella sessuale. Beh, purtroppo in questi giorni di pioggia sarà difficile trovare un pertugio tra le nuvole per riempire il nostro ano di sole, ma al momento siamo piuttosto interessati alla pratica , quindi ben presto vi faremo sapere se questa illuminazione interna possa davvero servire a qualcosa o se invece è una specie di artifizio new age a beneficio dei citrulli.
🔥Sexuality & Shame🔥 🧡 What were you taught growing up around sex and sexuality? 🧡 For me, I remember very vividly the first time I learned about sex. The emotions that flooded over me were shame and embarrassment. I couldn’t figure out why I felt those things. I wanted to go hide. 🧡 I grew up in the dogmatic environment of Catholicism & Christianity where we were taught Sex made us impure. 🧡 In my journeying through this lifetime I’ve come to understand quite the opposite, actually. 🧡 WHAT IF we were taught that sex made us impure to keep us from truly discovering the very magnitude of the power WITHIN us?! 🧡 Our very life force- the energy that flows throughout our entire being- is uninhibited when we begin to cultivate our sexual energy. EVERYTHING originates from this sexual energy, for it is the energy that creates worlds. IT’S POWERFUL AS F#*%! 🧡 When we operate from the frequency of understanding our life force energy, we walk around creating our dream realities as the gods & goddesses & creator beings that we are. 🧡 Today, the emotion of shame is not a part of my reality. When we choose to relate to sexuality & this Sacred Energy eXchange from an integrated and empowered understanding, we then AMPLIFY our life force. 🧡 What’s your relation to sex & your sexuality? Is it empowering? What things were you taught around sex that are no longer serving you? 🔥 🧡 The greatest work this world has to do is around how we relate to our life force. Sexual healing begins with this. 🧡 What kind of content or questions do you have in regards to sexuality, sacred sex, and Tantric practices do you have for me? 🔥 ⬇️I’d love to hear in the comments below⬇️ #RememberYourDivinity #SexualHealing