10 artisti da tutto il mondo esprimono il loro dolore per gli incendi in Australia

Per l’Australia, il 2020 è iniziato davvero nel peggiore dei modi. Gli enormi incendi boschivi di cui è stata vittima sono durati mesi e gli effetti sono stati devastanti. Nonostante sia stato domato l’incendio più grande, quello alla periferia di Sydney, c’è poco da stare allegri: è di poche ore fa la notizia del ritrovamento di (altri) 37mila koala morti sull’Isola dei Canguri.
Gli incendi hanno bruciato più di 8,4 milioni di ettari di terra, sfollato migliaia di persone e, secondo il WWF, l’apocalisse di fuoco ha ucciso oltre un miliardo di animali tra cui i koala della costa centro-nord del New South Wales, insieme ad alcune specie tipiche del continente: canguri, wallaby, petauri, potoroo e uccelli melifagi.
8,4 milioni di ettari fagocitati dalle fiamme, una tragedia immane. Pensate che si parla di un’area grande quanto l’Austria. “La scienza ci stava avvertendo già da un decennio del fatto che gli effetti dei cambiamenti climatici stavano diventando sempre più gravi”, ha dichiarato Dermot O’Gorman del WWF Australia.
È sempre più difficile esprimere il dolore, lo sgomento e l’orrore di fronte alle immagini che hanno fatto il giro del mondo e che dovremmo tenere ben impresse nella memoria per lungo tempo. A volte non si trovano le parole per descrivere la tragedia, e allora ci pensano gli artisti, gli illustratori che, su Instagram, hanno deciso di manifestare il loro strazio e sensibilizzare l’attenzione sul cambiamento climatico e sugli effetti devastanti che potrebbe avere ovunque.
Qui sotto vi mostriamo alcune illustrazioni che stringono il cuore e vi diamo anche i nomi di organizzazioni ed enti a cui poter fare delle donazioni:
New South Wales Rural Fire Service: i vigili del fuoco che combattono le fiamme in Australia.
Australian Red Cross: la Croce Rossa australiana
Victorian Bushfire Appeal: l’ente che aiuta le comunità colpite dagli incendi donando il 100% dei ricavati
Zoos Victoria: un fondo d’emergenza per le cure veterinarie
Port Macquarie Koala Hospital: l’ospedale per koala di Port Macquarie
Together, we are stronger 🇦🇺 • Today I saw the picture of a young kangaroo who got caught in a fence trying to escape the fire. It really shows how vulnerable the animals are in the face of the raging flames 😔 • I kept tearing up while drawing this but I wanted to remind everyone that every small bit you do, whether it is donating a few dollars, knitting mittens for the injured animals, or volunteering your time to help the victims of the fires, it all COUNTS! 🙆🏻♀️💛 This is a huge nightmare and tbh I still can’t fathom the scale of devastation that Australia is going through now. I really hope that together, we can pull through 😞💪🏻 • • #australiafires #nswfires #togetherstronger #illustration
My illustration for the Australian bushfires. I can’t seem to find any more words that haven’t already been said, there’s only sorrow and tragedy. I pray for Australia, the people, and wildlife…🙏🇦🇺 #saveaustralia#pen#watercolor#penart#watercolorart 🖤 Edit: I’m so incredibly humbled by the overwhelming response to my illustration. Thank you all for the tremendous support! I thought I would try to help a little more by providing some links to organisations/volunteer work to donate to, on my Facebook page. Link to my Facebook is on my bio. Any donation big or small can go a long way to help!❤️#helpaustralia
Making illustrations often is a way for me to cope with things happening in the world. Thats why I made this illustration today. I am devastated and my thoughts are with all the people in Australia right now. Let us use 2020 to build an even stonger climate justice movement and to fight harder than ever for the people, the animals, our planet and our future. Climate Change is happening and we have to act now! Also please please please donate to @animalsaustralia to help them support wildlife vets that are currently working in the fire-devastated areas! #noplanetb #ourhouseisonfire #australianfires #climatechange #climatejustice #systemchangenotclimatechange #australianbushfires #australia #australiafires #stopadani #koala #animalsaustralia #bushfireaustralia #artforaustralia #australiaburning #stoptheburning #helpaustralia #climatecrisis #artistsoninstagram #artoftheday #designersforfuture #illustration #illustrationartists #femaleartist #veganart #veganartist #illustratorsoninstagram #illustratorsofinstagram #katharinarot #katharinarotillustration
We are in this together. 🇦🇺👐🏼 . This beautiful planet is the place we all call home, and everything we do impacts it directly. My heart breaks at all these disasters, but it also makes me more determined to do my part. 💪🏼 Less meat, choose wisely, buy less and support those who care about our planet’s future. We can do this! . I will run a fundraising campaign for the Australian wildfires in the next few days, stay tuned 🙏🏼 . . . #australia #australiafires #climateemergency #bonniepangart #illustration
L’Australie brûle toujours 😢 Beaucoup d’animaux et de personnes ont besoin d’aide et nous pouvons les aider même à l’autre bout de la planète. J’ai taggé sur l’image plusieurs organismes a qui vous pouvez faire des dons pour les soutenir dans ces moments terribles ( Il y en a sûrement beaucoup d’autres ..). Je met cet original (gouache sur papier format 20/20cm ) en enchère ici et je reverserais l’argent à une de ces associations. L’enchère est ouverte pour les 10 prochaines heures, (taggez le précédent enchérisseur ) le prix de départ est de 30€. 🇬🇧this original painting (gouache on paper 7,5/7,5 inches) is for auction I will give the money earned to one of the association tag on the picture. You can make bids for the next 10 hours and tag the previous bidder, the first bid is 30€.
We are absolutely devastated by the news out of Australia. The wildfires have sadly taken the lives of millions of animals and have injured many more. It's no secret that we are huge lovers of all animals here. We have created this digital, downloadable: "Help the Animals of Australia" print and are donating 100% of proceeds to helping with the rescue of these animals. We know we have a lot of really amazing followers from Australia – we would love suggestions on the very best charities to give the proceeds of the sale! Link to donate in our profile – once purchased you will instantly receive a digital download of this print! Thank you all and we love you Australia! #australia #australian #australianbushfires #australianfires #koala #koalabear #koalas #koalasofinstagram #kangaroo #kangaroos #animals #animalrescue #savethekoalas #pleasehelp #help #rescue #donate
Lately, the news around the world has been awful. I posted this in my stories multiple times, but one of the things that several artists are raising awareness for is the Australian fires. . If you didn’t know, Australia is literally on fire. ONE BILLION animals are estimated to have died. More than 17.9 million acres have been burned in Australia so far. This is larger than the countries of Belgium and Denmark combined! It’s so bad, that the smoke is affecting other countries. . Please, please consider assisting by donating or sharing. It may seem like such a small gesture, but even a single share or donation amount counts. . Thank you! Please see a link in my bio for one of many places you can donate.
