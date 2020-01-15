10 artisti da tutto il mondo esprimono il loro dolore per gli incendi in Australia

View this post on Instagram

Together, we are stronger 🇦🇺 • Today I saw the picture of a young kangaroo who got caught in a fence trying to escape the fire. It really shows how vulnerable the animals are in the face of the raging flames 😔 • I kept tearing up while drawing this but I wanted to remind everyone that every small bit you do, whether it is donating a few dollars, knitting mittens for the injured animals, or volunteering your time to help the victims of the fires, it all COUNTS! 🙆🏻‍♀️💛 This is a huge nightmare and tbh I still can’t fathom the scale of devastation that Australia is going through now. I really hope that together, we can pull through 😞💪🏻 • • #australiafires #nswfires #togetherstronger #illustration