“Wall of Lies”: tutte le bugie di Trump su un muro a New York

Facebook removed a post from President Trump on Tuesday that called coronavirus “far less lethal” than the flu, reinforcing tension between the social media company and the president as the election approaches. Twitter left the same post on its site but hid it under a public interest notice and limited how it could be shared. “Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!” Trump’s tweet and now-deleted Facebook post reads. Twitter and Facebook have taken harsher action against Trump’s tweets this year. Twitter has labeled several of his tweets for violating its policies, starting with a fact check label in May and immediately drawing the ire of the president for its decision. But many experts still criticize the companies for not taking harsher action and say the policies are not being enforced consistently. Read more by clicking the link in our bio.