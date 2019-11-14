Web
di Raffaele Portofino 14 Novembre 2019

Le illustrazioni di Ed Harrington uccidono la nostra infanzia

La cultura pop più grottesca che abbiate mai visto

Ed Harrington è un illustratore e animatore con una passione ben precisa: rovinare i nostri ricordi. Sarà per questo motivo che ama disegnare cartoni della cultura pop come quelli Disney, i Masters of the Universe, l’universo Star Wars e tutti i nostri eroi dell’infanzia in versione grottesca.

He Man pelato, Jabba the Hutt versione sexy, Edward Mani di Forbice alle prese con la carta igienica e altre decine e decine di immagini che provengono dall’immaginazione perversa di Ed.

Per tutte le informazioni e per altre immagini, visitate il suo sito ufficiale o il suo account Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ByEUSBippXo/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bxi2FiipQoI/

View this post on Instagram

Vader problems. 🎧 #StarWars #DarthVader

A post shared by Ed Harrington (@nothinghappenedtoday) on

 

Classificazione: illustrazione, lol, news, Strano
TENIAMOCI IN CONTATTO
>
Iscriviti alla newsletter, niente spam, solo cose buone
>
iscriviti
CORRELATI >