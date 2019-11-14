Le illustrazioni di Ed Harrington uccidono la nostra infanzia

Ed Harrington è un illustratore e animatore con una passione ben precisa: rovinare i nostri ricordi. Sarà per questo motivo che ama disegnare cartoni della cultura pop come quelli Disney, i Masters of the Universe, l’universo Star Wars e tutti i nostri eroi dell’infanzia in versione grottesca.
He Man pelato, Jabba the Hutt versione sexy, Edward Mani di Forbice alle prese con la carta igienica e altre decine e decine di immagini che provengono dall’immaginazione perversa di Ed.
Per tutte le informazioni e per altre immagini, visitate il suo sito ufficiale o il suo account Instagram.
Laundry day on Sesame Street. Don't confuse your bleach with fabric softener! Two versions available on shirts in my Neatoshop – link in my profile. Side note: I originally drew this without the bottle of bleach to the side, and its absence made that bleach stain look like something else entirely different 🙈😂 #CookieMonster #SesameStreet #iSwearItsNotWhatYouThinkItIs
Holy crap! 100k of you enjoy my work enough to follow my silly hobby – THANK YOU! I've been too busy with commissions this week to post anything new, but this is one of my favorites from the archives. I love it when cartoons have a tinge of melancholy. And toilet paper. #TheStruggle #EdwardScissorhands