di Raffaele Portofino 21 Ottobre 2019

Le mappe minimali delle città del mondo, come non le avete mai viste

Oggi siamo talmente abituati a Google Maps, al GPS, al Tom Tom e a tutte le altre possibilità che ci offre la tecnologia per orientarsi tra le strade sconosciute e trovare i luoghi d’interesse, che rischiamo di non saper più leggere una mappa. Certo, non giriamo più in macchina con TuttoCittà, ma le mappe grafiche sono sempre molto affascinanti, specie se arricchite e personalizzate.

Archie Archambault di Archie Press ha creato una serie di mappe delle città del mondo, minimali e molto interessanti, con i differenti quartieri bene in vista grazie alle zone cerchiate.

“Le ricerche indicano che il GPS sta ostacolando la nostra capacità di creare mappe mentali dei nostri dintorni. Le mie mappe mirano a installare una “Mappa dalla mente” per ogni città, semplificando strutture e distretti nei termini più semplici. Gli umani hanno amato i cerchi per millenni. I nostri occhi (cerchi!) Adorano guardarli.”

Classificazione: news
