Le mappe minimali delle città del mondo, come non le avete mai viste

Oggi siamo talmente abituati a Google Maps, al GPS, al Tom Tom e a tutte le altre possibilità che ci offre la tecnologia per orientarsi tra le strade sconosciute e trovare i luoghi d’interesse, che rischiamo di non saper più leggere una mappa. Certo, non giriamo più in macchina con TuttoCittà, ma le mappe grafiche sono sempre molto affascinanti, specie se arricchite e personalizzate.
Archie Archambault di Archie Press ha creato una serie di mappe delle città del mondo, minimali e molto interessanti, con i differenti quartieri bene in vista grazie alle zone cerchiate.
“Le ricerche indicano che il GPS sta ostacolando la nostra capacità di creare mappe mentali dei nostri dintorni. Le mie mappe mirano a installare una “Mappa dalla mente” per ogni città, semplificando strutture e distretti nei termini più semplici. Gli umani hanno amato i cerchi per millenni. I nostri occhi (cerchi!) Adorano guardarli.”
How does one write in an Australian accent? I won’t try. Whattaya think? @daithi.ohaonghusa and I have scraped all of our personal connections to the city and we’d love to know how we’re doing. Big thanks to @sgtstch for his local genius!!#sydneymap #sydneynsw #australia #bondibeach #sydneyoperahouse
Are you familiar with Madrid? My design partner @daithi.ohaonghusa and I are looking for a few key pieces of information, such as: how do people identify districts/neighborhoods? What are the most important streets? How do most people get around? And more! Send me an email if you have answers. Archie@archiespress.com
SURPRISE! We made another map. Again, this would not be possible without the research and collaboration of @daithi.ohaonghusa. Are you Scottish? Have you lived in Edinburgh? Are you very critical of maps of Edinburgh? Yell at me! We want this one to song loud. #edinburgh #edinburghmap